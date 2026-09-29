2 Years Later… What Has Donald Trump Accomplished in His Second Term? It’s UNBELIEVABLEIn Trump’s own words, these are his top achievements, and they all have one thing in common: Democrats would never have gotten them done...Joshua CarrSep 29, 2026∙ Paid2322229ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJoshua CarrI'm a political commentator, author, and conservative columnist. Objective journalism no longer exists. We are all political commentators now.Subscribe to Joshua