After the pearl-clutching media spent four years telling Americans that “walls don’t work” from their multi-million dollar studios, I traveled to the Yuma sector of the border while on assignment as Video Director for Daily Caller.

It was weeks before the election of 2020 when I toured the Imperial Sand dunes in a Corvette engine-powered dune buggy (I asked to drive but the Border Patrol officer kindly declined), cruised the Colorado in a turbo diesel-powered flat boat, and buzzed over seventy miles of border wall at various stages of construction in the gunner seat of a Blackhawk helicopter.

Aside from being terrified by my feet dangling hundreds of feet above the Arizona desert, I was amazed by how many construction crews dotted the landscape, and how quickly this wall was going up.

After the tour was complete, I came to a SHOCKING revelation. I must recommend you are sitting down when you read the insane proposition that comes next:

Walls… actually… work!

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Of the dozens that I spoke to on that particular trip (and the hundreds since then), every single Border Patrol agent told me that a wall would be a tremendous asset to curbing illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

I spoke with then-Chief of the Border Patrol Rodney Scott and he said, “There’s no other single investment that we can make that lasts this long and has an immediate return on investment.”

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During Trump’s first term, the corporate, anti-Trump media told us ad-nauseum that a $30 billion price tag for a border wall was simply more than the taxpayers could spare. But that brings us to the present day, where Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harriss’ immigration crisis has cost America over $150 billion and counting.

Alas, my fine-feathered patriotic readers, I haven’t even gotten to the most infuriating part. During the first months of the Biden administration, I took a bird’s eye view of the growing crisis at Texas’ southern border with a drone. Within seconds it was plainly obvious that thousands of migrants strolled into the outskirts of the small city of Mcallen Texas through the gaps in the unfinished wall. The overwhelming majority of migrants we spoke to during their first moments on U.S. soil stated that they came because Biden had been elected and they knew it would be easier to get in. This was right before they voluntarily turned themselves over to Border Patrol, because United Nations-sponsored NGO’s told told them in their home countries that they would not be deported for entering the country illegally.

Quite the contrary, they would be rewarded with a free flight to the location of their choosing in the interior of the United States. There are no Border Patrol hospitals in places like McCallen (or anywhere), and the residents of the city were sounding the alarm on their overwhelmed infrastructure.

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To my city slicking, east coast dwelling ears, this sounded too insane to be true. It wasn’t until these migrants began arriving by the millions in urban centers across the country that the rest of America found out it was a far greater problem than the smooth-talking, holier-than-thou Biden officials were willing to admit.

To make matters worse, the Biden admin had halted ALL construction of the wall, including contracts that were already paid. While the wall builders sat in their trailers and were bankrolled by our government to twiddle their thumbs, what could have been hundreds of miles of additional border protection sat slowly rusting in the dry desert sun.

All the while, news orgs like my former employer, NBC News (I was a Production Assistant and they paid me the non livable wage of $12 per hour), told us that Kamala’s pledge to address the “root causes” of immigration were yielding tremendous success.

Now that we established the Biden admin oversaw the most reckless and preventable immigration crisis in American history, let’s get to Kamala’s empty pledge to address the “root causes” of the immigration crisis. I traveled to Guatemala in October of 2022. I joined the Guatemalan Air Force in a Vietnam-era Huey flying from Guatemala city to the southern border between Guatemala and Honduras. This time I wasn’t belted into the gunner seat as I was in the Blackhawk, but sitting on the floor with my feet dangling on the door, holding on for dear life because there were no seatbelts for me.

On site at the port of entry, the authorities assured me that they were doing everything they could to prevent border crossings. But much like my visits to America’s southern border during the Biden Admin, the reality on the ground told a much different tale.

I spoke to one man who had come from West Africa via a container ship that arrived in Brazil, then he proceeded through the grueling jungle of the Darren Gap in Panama. Standing within 100 yards of the border crossing where the guards told me they were enforcing the port of entry, this man told me he had simply walked through. Kamala’s “root cause” approach apparently had more to do with investing American taxpayer dollars in central American economies than ensuring their borders were actually secure.

Whether it was the border, inflation, domestic crime, or tactical realities in the wars of Ukraine and the Middle East, the Biden Administration spent four years telling American citizens not to believe their lying eyes. This is why Trump will be President in less than a month. If the Democrats are smart they will realize that the “root cause” of their epic electoral failure came down to one thing: they believed that the American people are dumb but they are not.

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