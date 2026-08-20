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With only 3 months left until the midterms, Democrats have been screaming at the top of their lungs: “Affordability, affordability, affordability.”

Now, obviously affordability is important. In fact, polls show that the economy is always the #1 issue. But Democrats are pushing the narrative that under Trump, prices have gotten worse.

I want to show you 4 graphs that completely refute that…

And the third one is personal for me:

Rent is actually down.

The housing crisis has been very real since COVID stifled supply, and interest rates soared, driven by Bidenflation in the early 2020s. Against all odds, Trump is reversing that.

In early 2021, the U.S. monthly national rent saw an 18.2% YoY change, one of the largest increases in U.S. history. Prices continued to go up, though to a smaller degree, until Biden completed his time in office.

Then, something extraordinary happened. Rent didn’t just go up at a slower rate; it actually dropped in price.

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At no point in the Trump presidency has rent gone up in price, and currently, rent prices are decreasing at a rate of 1.1% year over year.

Groceries have undeniably gone up. Inflation, oil prices, and supply chain problems have led to a sharp price increase in goods like orange juice and beef.

But what many don’t know is that the price of eggs is down 30%. Bacon, chicken, and bread have seen hardly any increase in the past year.

This is one of the most impactful Trump policies for me. With the implementation of TrumpRX and new negotiations with the pharmaceutical industry, Trump has decreased pharmaceutical prices more than any other president since the 1960s.

Year over year, prescription drugs are down 3.1%, while they were up nearly 5% YoY under Biden.

One year ago this month, I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes requires multiple medications, medical devices, and, of course, insulin. Trump’s free-market approach to pharmaceuticals has saved me and my family hundreds of dollars, and done what socialist Democrats said was impossible.

The reality is, free-market policies and common-sense problem solving works. Democrats openly oppose what Trump has accomplished.

58% of Democrats view socialism positively, and half view capitalism negatively. The terrifying reality is that if Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress, they would rapidly implement policies that reverse Trump’s progress.

…

One honorable mention for Trump: Although gas is currently high due to the Iran war, gas prices on average are still lower than during the Biden administration.

None of this is to say that the prices of goods are as they should be. It isn’t to say that things are easy or that families aren’t struggling. It simply refutes the idea that Trump doesn’t have things trending in the right direction. And implementing socialism will only get us back into the problems that started this mess in the first place.