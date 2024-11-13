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Aaron Rodgers TROLLS and MOCKS woke ESPN during hilarious off-the-rails live interview

Aaron Rodgers stopped caring about “wokie’s” feelings a long time ago. That’s something CNN should have thought about before they brought him on to ESPN for Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk’s show.

You just know that some where in an office at Disney and the NFL there was some lefty programming censorship stooge coughing up a lung when Rodgers said this.

But he makes a good point, and it’s one that the voters in America made very clear at the polls last week. The billions and billions of dollars that the Biden/ Harris regime spent on the war in Ukraine could (and should) have been spent back home, here, in America, helping Americans. Americans who had their lives ruined by the recent hurricanes for example!

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We can find billions fo dollars to send to a foreign country to pay for this but when it comes to Americans, suffering IN AMERICA you get $750 (if you qualify!)



Maybe long ago America supporting Ukraine would have been seen differently by the voters, but today after watching the disasters in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and countless other places, Americans are sick of never ending wars that cost American lives and cost billions or TRILLIONS of dollars and go on for two decades and end up right where they started.

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Disney might not like it, the NFL might not like it, but the fact is that they were all too happy to jump on a cause like BLM and their hosts wouldn’t stop talking about so as far as I’m concerned, turnabout is fair play when some one like Rodgers goes on and drops some truth bombs.

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