African entrepreneur, Magatte Wade exploded at Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin for whining about Elon Musk’s slashes to the federal government.

“I don;’t hear government working for the people, I hear government working for government!!” Wade told Raskin and other democrat lawmakers.

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Wade, a Senegalese entrepreneur, responded to Raskin’s tirade against Elon Musk and President Trump’s recent targeting and slashing of government agencies such as USAID.

“Musk, he’s got all the power of the president! Donald Trump himself could not be doing what Elon Musk is doing in Washington today!” Raskin said.

Wade called Raskin right out for the absurdity of his grievances. “These regulations were not put in place with us in mind!” she explained. “Mr. Raskin, the whole time we’ve been here, you’ve just been complaining about ‘the process’… Isn’t the end game the stuff that would make the American people better off? Isn’t it?!!”

“No! I hear you saying that the stuff that would make us better off doesn’t matter! all you care about is ‘the process'!’” she continued.

Watch her completely lose it at Raskin and the insufferable democrats:

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Trump warns reporter that all bets are off with Hamas: "Let HELL break out!"

President Donald Trump warned reporters that if all Hamas hostages weren’t returned by “Saturday at 12 o’clock” that “all hell would break out.”

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During the Oval Office press conference, Trump described the terrible condition of the hostages returned thus far, saying some of them were unrecognizable and it was reminiscent of Holocaust concentration camps.

“What a sad thing,” Trump said. “If all hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock, I think it’s an appropriate time, then I’d say cancel it and let all hell break out.”

“I don’t think their going to do it,” Trump added. “I think a lot of the hostages are dead… These are sick people.”

Watch Trump’s cryptic warning here:

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