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Air Force Veteran CONFRONTS JD Vance with unexpected question: "How will you..."

When an Air Force veteran asks JD Vance this tough question, Vance proves exactly why he’s the Vice Presidential nominee. Simply put, he’s concerned about the recruitment problem in the military, and the reasons are numerous. Vance, a veteran himself, narrows it down to three main reasons. First, the military kicked out a ton of fit, trained members over getting the jab. Second, he warned of the woke ideologies that now run rampant in each military branch. And he closed with our poor use of foreign aid. Tulsi closes with glowing remarks about the risk of service.

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When thousands of soldiers refused “the jab,” instead of finding a compromise, the military dismissed the soldiers. This made the recruiting problem much worse, as you need to fill the gap you just created, then overcome the loss of morale. Potential soldiers would take that into account, spreading doubt. This is the biggest problem, and Vance vowed to re-instate any discharged soldier.

As for the woke ideologies, this is the military’s version of “import a ton of immigrants to pay for Social Security.” But by appealing to the trans community, involving DEI initiatives, and going overboard on pride isn’t exactly big with rural communities, no matter the state.

Finally, the foreign aid money wasting (which is really more of a money laundering scheme) infuriates everyone. There’s already enough waste in the military, and we keep seeing stories of what’s being funded overseas, and the anger continues to build.

To close out the clip, Tulsi does a great job of explaining the mentality of someone willing to die for their country. These people, like firefighters and cops, are taking a risk every day that they may not come home that night. They love their country enough to die for it, and we must maintain a nation worth fighting for.

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