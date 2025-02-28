Counselor to President Trump Alina Habba DISMANTLED a group of woke reporters losing their minds over Elon Musk's "pulse check" email to federal employees amidst DOGE’s budget cuts and layoffs.

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One reporter asked, "Can you clarify for federal workers who might be confused who to listen to- since Elon Musk's post is different from what OPM (Office of Personnel Management) sent out?" Earlier this week, Musk sent federal employees an email asking them to list what they have done in the past week in approximately five bullet points.

Habba fired back back, "Look, there's one person we're supposed to be listening to and that's President Trump. But the reality is, accountability is real.”

“Would you want to pay somebody to do a job and they don't show up to work?!” she continued. “I don't think so! I could name five things, in about 5 minutes of me coming into the office everyday. If you struggle to do that for a week, there is no excuse for that! You better be able to answer it!"

Another reporter asked if Habba could offer clarification for workers who are “confused.”

Habba snapped, "I'm not sure why you're confused or why it's so hard to answer what five things you've done in the past week!"

“It’s ridiculous!”

Watch Habba TAKE DOWN reporter after reporter here:

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Don’t miss PolitiBrawl confronting anti-DOGE protesters in Washington D.C. about the frivolous woke waste of money exposed by Musk and Trump:

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Reporter BLASTS Zelensky for not wearing a suit: “Do you even own a suit?!!”

Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn pressed President Zelensky about why he never wears a suit, during today’s heated White House visit.

“Why don’t you wear a suit?! You are at the highest level of this country’s office,… Do you own a suit,” Glenn asked Zelensky bluntly.

Vice President JD Vance burst out laughing at the unexpected question.

“Do you have problems…” Zelensky muttered back, appearing surprised.

“A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office!” Glenn explained.

"Zelensky said that he will wear one after the war is finished. “Maybe something like yours, or maybe something better, we will see,… maybe something cheaper,” Zelensky continued, quickly looking away for the next question somewhere else in the room.