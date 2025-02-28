Rogue Democrat Maxwell Frost went on a very disrespectful tirade against Elon Musk and Donald Trump in the middle of a DOGE hearing, 2 brave GOP congresswomen didn’t let him get away with it.

“If I wanted to fight you, you’d know about it!”

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GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Democrats that DOGE’s actions were supported by the majority of Americans and followed constitutional precedent. “72% of Americans, this is on both sides of the aisle you guys, these are people in your district, these are people in my district. They agree that we need to cut the ridiculous amount of waste fraud and abuse!”

“You can protest all you want outside the departments of this government, but the American people disagree with you!!” Greene added.

Rep. Frost immediately came out swinging, accusing Republicans of trying to cut Medicaid. “People like the Grifter in Chief Trump and President Musk are openly using their public offices to enrich themselves to the tune of billions of dollars!”

“If we want to look at waste fraud and abuse, why is there complete silence on the other side of the aisle about looking at the complete grifter who is the President of the United States?!!” he added.

Chairmen James Comer immediately interjected on account of the disparaging language towards the President. “Hold on! Point of order!”

Frost shouted out, Y’all were fine with one of your members talking about fighting someone just am few weeks ago!” referring to an altercation with Nancy Mace, who challenged a Democrat colleague to “take it outside.”

“If I wanted to challenge someone to a fight, they would know it!” Nancy Mace responded to Frost.

Watch the chaotic hearing here:

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PolitiBrawl confronts woke NUT CASE protester with question he can't answer…

Watch PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller confront a disturbed protester dragging a bloody Trump effigy by a noose during a protest in front of the Capitol in D.C.

“Obama deported more people than Trump did, was he racist?” Miller asked.

“You are a f**king immigrants!!” the protester snapped.

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Don’t Miss It:

Trump’s Right to Wield the Federal Funding Hammer Against Woke Governors

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By Rudy W. Giuliani

President Donald Trump is a fighter—a man who doesn’t back down when the stakes are high and the principles are clear. This week, we saw that grit on full display when he clashed with Maine Governor Janet Mills over his executive order banning biological men from competing in women’s sports. Mills, a Democrat with a stubborn streak, had the gall to defy Trump right to his face during a meeting of governors at the White House. “We’ll see you in court,” she sneered, digging in her heels against an order that protects fairness for female athletes. Trump’s response? Classic: “You better comply, because you’re not getting any federal funding if you don’t.” That’s leadership. That’s the kind of backbone America needs.

Let’s get one thing straight: Trump has every legal right to withhold federal funds from states that thumb their noses at his directives. As the head of the executive branch, he’s not just some figurehead—he’s the chief enforcer of federal policy. The Constitution vests him with broad authority to execute the laws, and that includes leveraging the purse strings Congress has entrusted to his administration.

Federal funds aren’t a free-for-all entitlement; they’re a privilege, doled out with conditions. If a state like Maine wants to cash Uncle Sam’s checks—$360 million for education alone in 2021-2022, by the way—it better play by the rules. Trump’s executive order, signed February 5, isn’t a suggestion; it’s federal policy rooted in Title IX’s plain intent to protect women’s opportunities, not hand them over to biological males…

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