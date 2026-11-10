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The American Psychological Association (APA) is at risk of losing its accreditation after it has been accused of participating in DEI programs and targeting individuals who they ideologically disagree with.

The APA currently represents the largest professional psychological association in America, consisting of more than 190,000 members. As the only organization allowed to accredit psychologists, they essentially have a monopoly on the entire field.

The APA has pushed DEI and transgenderism, forcing psychologists across the country to comply with their woke agenda if they want to keep their accreditation. This allows radical ideologies to be passed from psychologists onto patients. As a result, countless Americans have been indoctrinated by the very institution that claims to help them.

The National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity (NACIQI) advised Trump appointees at the Department of Education to suspend the Association’s federal recognition for at least twelve months.

In 2022, the APA released a report addressing “Psychology’s Role In Dismantling Systemic Racism,” along with their “Racial Equity Action Plan.” The plan claimed that psychology had been an inherently racist institution since its inception in the late 1800s, and stated its intentions to “apologize.” The Psychological Association said that they would begin pursuing fields of study that would promote “racially conscious” scholarship, such as indigenous healing and eastern medicine. The report also pushed to artificially inflate the success rates of students of color by giving them priority access to leadership roles.

In 2024, the APA released a statement reinforcing their “support for unobstructed access to healthcare and evidence-based clinical care for transgender, gender-diverse, and nonbinary children.” They acknowledged that psychologists could have a major effect on their patients’ mental health, yet stated that their goal was to “affirm” children struggling with gender dysphoria. They opposed state bans that would prevent children from being mutilated, stating that it was “contrary to the principles of… human rights and social justice.”

In January 2025, when President Trump signed the Executive Order for Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity, the APA were forced to temporarily suspend their diversity recruitment, acceptance, and retention standards. However, they still argued that diversity was “a core tenet” to the study of psychology.

However, this has not stopped the APA from pushing radical ideologies on psychologists. As City Journal recently pointed out, as recently as September 2026, the APA published a journal entitled “Trans Psychology Amid Anti-Trans Legislation in the United States.” The issue contained articles with fear-mongering titles such as “I Think They Mean To Exterminate Us” and “An Environment of Fear No Matter Where I Go.” Another article is titled, “Nonbinary Black Womxn’s Gender Expression in an Antitrans (and Anti-Black [Womxn]) America.” The issue explained how psychologists could advocate against bills that would protect women’s restrooms and end transgender surgeries for minors.

Michael A. Shires, PhD., a Senior Policy Officer for the America First Policy Institute, commented on the matter, claiming that the Association’s “continued recognition should be contingent on proving their standards, their culture, and their actions fully comply with both the Students for Fair Admissions ruling and federal anti-discrimination law. Absent that, the Department should withdraw their recognition.”

Shires also alleged that during his time serving as a Professor at Pepperdine University, a member of the psychology faculty lectured him for two hours about how white men “directly oppressed her.” She served as a site visitor for the Commission of Accreditation. “Make no mistake—” Shires warned, “the [APA]’s politics and ideology are deeply ingrained in their accreditation processes.”