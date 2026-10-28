Minnesota Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar was visibly rattled when her opponent Lisa Demuth brought up her weak response to rampant fraud uncovered in her state, during their contentious gubernatorial debate.

“I had been hearing that there were brand new childcare centers without any kids in them! Democrats didn’t want to talk about it,” Demuth said. “As we moved forward trying to talk about fraud, it was eventually called racist! Fraud does not have a race, it is a crime, and we need to protect taxpayer dollars!”

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Dozens of House Democrats decline to sign letter defending Ilhan Omar

A letter led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal and signed by 175 House Democrats accused DOJ and DHS of weaponizing law enforcement against Rep. Ilhan Omar following the Oct. 12 search of her D.C. home. Some 40 Democrats refused to sign it in support.

The Democrats who abstained, including Reps. Tom Suozzi, Josh Gottheimer, and Nancy Pelosi, are likely taking political caution amid competitive or swing districts elections before November 3rd.

The probe centers on allegations Omar or her late father misrepresented her birth year on immigration documents. The split contrasts with past unified Democratic support for Omar, including unanimous opposition to her 2023 committee removal and a narrowly failed 2025 censure attempt.

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Karen Bass overtakes Nithya Raman in LA mayoral race

Kalshi markets now shows Mayor Karen Bass slightly ahead of challenger Nithya Raman, a major shift from Raman’s double-digit lead in September.

The comeback appears driven largely by voters who backed third-place primary finisher Spencer Pratt, 41% of whom now favor Bass compared to just 14% for Raman, though nearly half remain undecided, according to a UC Berkeley IGS/LA Times poll.

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Hasan Piker sues Scott Jennings for $72.5M over alleged doctored video

Streamer Hasan Piker filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN commentator Scott Jennings, alleging he aired a doctored video falsely suggesting Piker called for lynching Black Americans, seeking $27.5 million in compensatory and $45 million in punitive damages.

Piker says he was merely mocking a GOP candidate’s debate argument and sarcastically rephrasing his point. According to court documents, Piker said: “He said, ‘We need more Klansmen, okay? Can we go back to a better time when lynchings were happening? This is what I like as a Black man.’”

Piker is notorious for saying disgraceful comments on his Twitch stream where he livestreams for hours on-end each day, including “America deserved 9/11” praising murderous communist leaders, and frequently reminding his audience that “I hate America!”

Trump calls for Democrat senate candidate resignation & prosecution after scheme exposed

President Donald Trump demanded Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola drop out and face criminal prosecution after reports revealed her allies recruited Daniel J. Sullivan to run against incumbent GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan, a similarly named opponent.