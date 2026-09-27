Anchor Baby Democrat reaffirms who she REALLY serves (Its not Americans)Any time she has a chance to profess loyalty, she does so to people who are not American: “DHS is still the single greatest threat to our communities...”Julio RosasSep 27, 2026∙ Paid2134720ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio