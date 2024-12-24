President-elect Donald Trump invited an unexpected guest on stage during his speech at TPUSA’s AmericaFest2024, an Angel Mom; a parent of a child killed by an illegal immigrant.

Watch what she does when Trump gives her the microphone, you don’t want to miss this!

Watch Video

Angel Mom Patty Morin lost her daughter, Rachel, who was reportedly killed by an illegal immigrant in August 2023.

Trump explained he was financially helping Morin pay for a procedure to fix her eyesight, which she clarified would happen in January.

“She suffered, she suffered greatly,” Trump told the crowd. “I said let me help you with your eyes. She has an eye situation which can be fixed with some medial help.”

Morin spoke highly of Trump during her short and very emotional speech. “I think of you as a friend,” she told the President-elect.

Trump moved in to comfort the weeping mother with a hug in a touching moment.

Jim Jordan DESTROYS hysterical Democrat who tries to shame him in front of congress

Rep. Jim Jordan UNLOADED on the FBI’s political targeting of “pro-family catholics” and conservatives until he was interrupted by his Democrat colleague, then the gloves came off!

“I think it’s very clear you support defunding the FBI!” the democrat rep accused Jordan.

“Absolutely NOT!!” Jordan fired back. “I bet you have catholics in your district who want you to look into this!”

Watch him put her in her place:

Watch Video