A New York mother exploded at woke teachers during a school board meeting for woke “indoctrination” of her kids.

One of the administrators tries to silence her in the middle of her speech! “This is not a peaceful discussion…”

The fed-up mother takes absolutely no crap and refuses to stop talking. Watch her kick butt below:

This is the kind of active parenting that is necessary now that the left-wing activism in public schools have been revealed.

“You’re silencing the children, where are their rights?!!” the mom demanded. “If they don’t believe in the indoctrination, the demonic, twisted, sneaky, vile acts,… they’re “homophobic,” they’re “part of a cult",” they’re “racist!”

“You’re the racists!” she concluded.

Watch what happens next right here:

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Scott Jennings' GREATEST MOMENTS from the 2024 Presidential cycle... this is GOLD

Scott Jennings is the lone Republican warrior, battling woke hysteria on CNN each night and fact-checking the so many lies the network is telling about President-elect Trump.

Watch his finest moments below:

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Classic: Donald Trump delivers POWERFUL message to troops during surprise Thanksgiving visit

This is how a president celebrates Thanksgiving, showing respect and support for America’s heroes.

“Our nation needed you,… The men and women of our military are totally loyal to our country and every day I am president, America will be totally loyal to you,” Trump promised the troops during a visit to Afghanistan during his last administration.

Listen to his incredible heart-warming speech below:

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