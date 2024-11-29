A New York mother exploded at woke teachers during a school board meeting for woke “indoctrination” of her kids.
One of the administrators tries to silence her in the middle of her speech! “This is not a peaceful discussion…”
The fed-up mother takes absolutely no crap and refuses to stop talking. Watch her kick butt below:
This is the kind of active parenting that is necessary now that the left-wing activism in public schools have been revealed.
“You’re silencing the children, where are their rights?!!” the mom demanded. “If they don’t believe in the indoctrination, the demonic, twisted, sneaky, vile acts,… they’re “homophobic,” they’re “part of a cult",” they’re “racist!”
“You’re the racists!” she concluded.
Watch what happens next right here:
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Watch his finest moments below:
Classic: Donald Trump delivers POWERFUL message to troops during surprise Thanksgiving visit
This is how a president celebrates Thanksgiving, showing respect and support for America’s heroes.
“Our nation needed you,… The men and women of our military are totally loyal to our country and every day I am president, America will be totally loyal to you,” Trump promised the troops during a visit to Afghanistan during his last administration.
Listen to his incredible heart-warming speech below:
Just a terrific response from this passionate Mom……… so well done. 👏👏👏
Good for her to take that stand & speak with such clarity & conviction.
This amazing mother from Putnam County NY who stood up and confronted the school board in the /spring/summer of 2023 and she gave them hell! Is a hero!
The sad irony is it took the media outside of Fox News, New York Post, Ruben report, Megan Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Elon Musk, “X”, Libsoftiktok…“THE CONSERVATIVES” and enemies of the woke DEMONIC Marxist/communist agenda WARNING US ALL AND BEING SILENCED… for all of this time to pick up the stories of parents fighting back to protect their children. THIS BRAVE MOTHER AND OTHERS LIKE HER ALL OVER THE COUNTRY stood up with the knowledge that they could/would be arrested or investigated by a (vaunt Trojan Horse for Obama 3rd term as puppet master) Biden/(failed) VP Harris who’s weaponization
of the FBI under Wray and DOJ under Garland to go after parents…WTF!
The question we have to ask ourselves. Why the hell did it take so long? WHY DID WE become so complacent to allowed the insidious woke DEMONIC Marxist/communist to infiltrate the American public school system since the 70s. These rise of self righteousness insidious communist monsters in concert with Teachers Union Randi Weingarten.
Weingarten, who now spends time in Ukraine fu’cking up their school system with permission of President Zelensky and the Biden administration. These “bastions of our society” who pushed the indoctrination knowing full well that if you can get to the children (our children) the younger the better, before they become adults…that’s when the the communist indoctrination movement benefits the most.
Thankfully, as bad as Covid lockdowns were for our children, our nation…that pause for that year gave parents the opportunity to see what the hell was really going on with education and see the indoctrination giving them the opportunity to expose, fight back and be a voice of change that THANKFULLY ELECTED TRUMP/VANCE to be the make a difference, be the promise of change and save our nation.