Republican Congressman Clay Higgins FIRED BACK at far-left radical democrat Ayanna Pressley after she demanded him not to quote Dr. Martin Luther King during an explosive hearing, Thursday.

Watch as all hell breaks loose!

Pressley is a known member of “the SQUAD,” a far-left sect of the House democrats that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Higgins had absolutely no tolerance for her pointed remarks.

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Must see Trump classic: Trump walks into a Cuban restaurant... What happens next will give you CHILLS!

Watch what happens when Donald Trump walks into a hispanic restaurant full of his supporters who are, by the way… HISPANIC!

The left-wing media cannot handle clips like this, check it out right here:

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Southern Fried Justice! CREEP tries to go too far with STRIPPERS, then makes a HUGE MISTAKE and gets what he deserves!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a buzzed man in Key West, Florida on October 27, 2024. The suspect was arrested after a dispute arose while he was visiting a strip club. The man demanded a full cash refund as he felt the services he requested were not fulfilled. When he was informed he needed to fill out a claim form, he became aggressive and irate, and cops were called.

When the officers arrived, they escorted the man out of the strip club, but told him he was too inebriated to drive. The man made a huge mistake and decided to speed away anyway. A chase ensued where he was quickly caught and arrested, with his car being seized by law enforcement.

Watch this sleezebag get what’s coming to him!

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