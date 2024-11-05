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Asking Woke Protesters "Is Trump really WORSE than Hitler?"

Woke protesters are ABSOLUTELY convinced that Trump is worse than Hitler! They more certain of that fact than they are that the sky is blue or that water is wet. There’s just one tiny little problem…..They aren’t sure what fascism is.

They know they’ve heard of it before, and they know for DAMN SURE that Trump is one but being able to point to actual evidence of it….that’s where they get hazy.

What you’re seeing demonstrated here is the effects of stewing your brain on a diet CNN and MSNBC for hours a day. You lose all touch with reality and are only capable of repeating whatever the liberal buzz word of the week is.

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I mean seriously, you could set your watch by it. Kamala came out on the steps of her house and called Trump “Hitler” and a week later the only thing that any of the liberal sheep know how to say is “Trump is Hitler.”

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