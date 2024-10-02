Auto worker CONFRONTS Trump with unexpected question: "What will you do..."



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Trump was at a town hall rally and then he got this question from an American autoworker.

Traditionally blue collar workers and union members have voted democrat. Is this the sign that that pattern is changing?



With the strike of the Longshoremen at America’s ports rumored to be costing the US economy in excess of $5 Billion a day and tensions ratcheting up in the middle east, the voters are looking for answers from from the candidates about how they will handle the issues they are facing.



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