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The Department of Justice announced they are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrests of dog and animal abusers on Skid Row in response to the years-long problem.

As I previously reported, Los Angeles County, and particularly Skid Row, has a massive animal abuse crisis. The abusers are typically homeless drug addicts, who use the animals to settle debts, sell, and test drugs so the users do not overdose.

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“We are announcing a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the successful prosecution of defendants who have violated the federal Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act. This law criminalizes animal abuse in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce and making ‘animal crush’ videos that depict obscene animal abuse,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli explained.

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“Under federal law, animal abuse is defined as serious bodily injury. Lesser abuse and negligence are the responsibility of local law enforcement,” he continued. “Helpful tips include specific evidence: photographs, videos, dates, times, locations, and description of who is committing these crimes. We cannot prosecute any case unless we know the suspect.”

The rampant dog abuse in Skid Row has been a problem for a long time, with California Democrats having full awareness of the problem, but taking no action to solve it and protect these dogs from the drug addicts they seem more interested in protecting instead.

Spencer Pratt was the only mayoral candidate before the primaries who specifically campaigned on going after the animal abusers. Mayor Karen Bass and Council member Nithya Raman had little to say about the issue before it was national headlines.

After Raman posted on X about her plans to address the crisis, despite being part of the city’s government already, Pratt shared a video of when she walked out when an animal activist was speaking to the council.

“Look at Nithya walking out on animal rights activist Rebecca Corry when she pleaded for help with the animal abuse in LA, reminding Raman that she has MORE power to address this on council than Mayor Bass,” Pratt wrote on X. “Nithya's pretending to care about dogs now for votes. Shameless liar.”

The DOJ’s plan is a great step in tackling the issue. Activists who work in Skid Row have a plethora of videos and photos already, which have been shared with the DOJ since the announcement.

That said, the program is only a piece of this puzzle and the widespread abuse won’t stop until the local Democrats get their act together and take accountability for the problem.

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