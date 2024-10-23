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Beautiful woman GRABS the mic from Trump, NO ONE was ready for what she says next

For all the great things that Trump did when he was in office, and all the things he can hopefully do if he wins in November (Fingers crossed and don’t forget to vote!) the single most important thing he got passed was “Right to Try.”

If you don’t know, it basically means that if some one is suffering from a serious medical condition, they have a right to try out experimental treatments. A Hail Mary as it were to possibly reverse their condition.

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Obviously a bill like this needs to balance the risks to the patient vs the liability of the treatment providers who have created an experimental drug, but for people staring death in the face, the idea of being denied a chance of recovery, no matter how small has a huge impact on them and their families. The signing of Right to Try changed that forever!

This woman is why the bill was passed. Without it, she would likely not still be with her family.