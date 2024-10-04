Ben Carson completely EMBARRASSES smug CNN host on her own show

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE:

This happens time after time on liberal leaning networks, they make a bunch of wild claims, usually just thinly veiled insults at conservatives, and proudly sit back and think they “did journalism.”



Ben Carson is a master at dealing with this. He doesn’t get mad, he does’t take the bait. He calmly refutes what is thrown at him, lays down the facts, and just like every other time this happens, the liberal host is left looking really really stupid on their own show.



Props to Ben Carson for handling it like this.



-Let us know in the comments what you think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new (it’s free!!) and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!