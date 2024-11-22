A woke college student confronted Ben Shapiro with a hard personal question during the Q&A portion of his speech at Vanderbilt University.

”You openly support platforms that take away trans peoples’ rights and openly do not agree with men can become women and women can become men,” the student stated in their question.

Ben’s response was simple, clear, and accurate: “You can think whatever you want about yourself, you can’t be whatever you want to be. You can’t be Napoleon, you can’t be Jesus,… The facts of life are the facts of life!”

Watch the confrontation unfold:

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Judge Jeanine DESTROYS shrieking Jessica Tarlov during explosive live tv BRAWL

Judge Jeanine SOUNDED OFF on democrat Jessica Tarlov for a comment about biological men in women’s rooms that should just could not tolerate.

“Didn’t you learn anything from the election?!!”Jeanine yelled at her.

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WATCH: Identity thief gets busted at the bank, it doesn't get DUMBER than this!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a female fraudster in Florida on October 17, 2022.

Officers were called to a local bank for a suspected fraud taking place. A woman was attempting to withdraw money on a bank account which had already been flagged for suspicious and fraudulent activity, as the real account holder notified the bank of unauthorized transaction taking place. When this female suspect attempted to make the withdrawal, she claimed to not know her account number, but had her social security number and ID, which later turned out to be a fake ID that she made with the victim's stolen information.

The suspect was charged with possession of an ID of another person without consent, and a false ID given to law enforcement. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 12 month of probation.

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