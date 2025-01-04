News Nation hosts Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo went at it over Trump’s plan to hold Liz Cheney accountable for allegedly witness tampering during the January 6 committee hearings in 2022.

“If she tried to convince Cassidy Hutchinson behind closed doors to testify a certain way in front of the J6 committee, then this woman violated federal law!” O’Reilly snapped at Cuomo, who was trying his best to downplay Cheney’s alleged wrongdoing.

Watch O’Reilly set Cuomo straight:

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GOP congressman REFUSES to be silenced by CNN democrats trying to cover for Biden’s corruption

GOP Mike Lawler stood his ground on CNN against democrat media elites telling him he and other republicans are wrong about Biden family corruption allegations.

“That is highly speculative!” CNN host Abbey Philip laughed at the Republicans on the panel for alleging that financially corrupt activities were carried out by members of the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself. “I’m still waiting to see the proof of Joe Biden enriching himself.”

But Lawler the brawler came with receipts.

“A Chinese company transferred money to a shell company owned by Hunter and Jim Biden!” Lawler began. “That then transferred money directly to Jim and Sarah Biden’s shell company, that then transferred the money to Jim and Sarah’s personal account, who then wrote a check for $40,000 to Joe Biden!”

“To say that there is no evidence is untrue,” the congressman finished.

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