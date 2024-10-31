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Bill O'Reilly SNAPS, destroys hysterical Rosie O'Donnell during live tv brawl

Rosie O’Donnell is not known for being level headed. Add Bill O’Reilly into the mix and you’re assured of fireworks and that is EXACTLY what happens.

It is absolutely wild how liberals think. Not content with legislating every facet of our lives, they will wantonly destroy institutions and the frameworks that have taken America from its founding to the greatest most powerful nation on earth, they will undermine the the voting system by removing any safeguards on if the people voting actually ARE AMERICAN, open the boarders by executive decision and if you say one word against it, or say that you want something different they will “Lawfare” you to death, bankrupt you and paint you as a racist social outcast.

But Trump, he is the dictator.

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Thankfully Bill O’Reilly is here to drop truth bombs on Rosie’s little parade.

Meanwhile Chris Cuomo is left looking like Kamala Harris at a press conference. Scared, alone and just wanting to be anywhere else.

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