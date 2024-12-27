News Nation host Bill O’Reilly EXPLODED at left-wing clown Rosie O’Donnell during an intense live debate about Donald Trump’s involvement in January 6.

The heated debate happened just as the 2024 election cycle was really starting to ramp up in April. This did not age well AT ALL for Rosie…

Watch the political brawl below:

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”I totally disagree with you saying ‘he didn’t have anything to do with the insurrection,’ that he didn’t instigate it, demand it of his fans, because he did Bill!” Rosie insisted.

“I will take a $10,000 bet with you right now Rosie,… that Donald Trump will not be convicted of insurrection because he wasn’t charged with it,” O’Reilly fired back.

Chris Cuomo called O’Reilly a “cheapo” for making the bet, since Trump was never charged for “insurrection,” insisting he switch the bet to say Trump would be found guilty of nothing at all related to Jan. 6.

“Alright, you got that bet,” O’Reilly agreed.

Fed-up mom SNAPS at woke teachers for shameful mistreatment of children

A fed-up Georgia mom SNAPPED at her child’s school board for pushing radical left-wing gender messaging to students instead of prioritizing teaching them to read and write.

“Theres a problem! A severe problem!,” the mom told the administrators.

Watch the look on the teachers’ faces as she tells them off for their utter failure to educate children appropriately.

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“Are you focussing on their ability to spell and to read,… or let alone how body functions work? Or are you more concerned about what they do with those body functions or their right to change them?!” the mom pressed.

This is the kind of active, engaged parenting that America needs to push back against the woke activist who have flooded our school systems and want to influence our kids with radical ideology.

Amazing job mom!!!

New York momma bear makes woke school board PANIC with genius stunt: "This is America Ma'am!"

Another incredible parent taking action on behalf of her kids; Watch this New York mother GO OFF on her children’s woke school board for pushing divisive critical race theory on students.

She’s had enough… “Excuse me?!! You work for me!!”

Watch what she does when they try to cut her mic to shut her up.

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