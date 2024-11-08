CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Black conservative DESTROYS whiny CNN hack when her unhinged rant goes too far

This was the moment that CNN realized they were screwed. Just look at their faces!

They prattle on with their tired talking points about how Trump “isn’t going to bring Americans together” and then the bomb gets dropped on them.



”Did President Biden bring the country together after three and a half years?”

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

This is the crux of what Democrats and liberal talking heads never get, they never want to talk about their record that lead to them getting a drubbing?

In 2016 they all wanted to scream and shout about what terrible things Trump was going to do as president and “how could people vote for him?”



It really wasn’t hard to find the answer as to why they did.

Hillary Clinton was was of the most despised politicians in America, who thought that anyone who wasn’t a supporter of hers was “deplorable!” She has a very long VERY sketchy political track record and if you or I were to have done even half of what she has done we’d be in jail!

Conservatives wouldn’t vote for her? Please pardon my lack of shock!



Fast forward to today and CNN can’t understand why Americans arent voting for Kamala. I have a few guesses.



I’m not wild about the language here, and apologies in advance to anyone who doesn’t like it but I think pretty much anyone who voted for Trump in 2024 can understand the motivation behind this post.

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