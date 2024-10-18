CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Black preacher DESTROYS Kamala Harris' phony career: "Trump actually cares!"

Kamala Harris is loosing support fast, the “Campaign of Joy” is anything but and Americans are speaking out!



The Biden/Harris administration has been a disaster for the middle class and in particular minorities. Despite ever more strident wailing from the left about how evil Trump is, people like this pastor are standing up and calling BS becasue they are done with the gaslighting!



Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new (it’s free!!) and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!