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Shermichael Singleton is one of the ONLY conservatives they allow to sit at the table on CNN and the guy is an absolute BADASS.

He was trying to politely explain to his colleagues how most Americans perceive their radical left wing jargon with confusion and distain, when all of the sudden the craziest looking guy at the table SNAPS.

“They are not boys! I am not gonna listen to transphobia at this table!!!” he starts shouting, completely interrupting Singleton. “You cannot call a trans-girl a boy!”

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Singleton fires back, but with grace and composure, totally butting this clown in his place. Why do those on the left feel the need to shout and interrupt so much? Could he not wait until Singleton was finished making his point to refute it?

Obnoxious outburst aside, these kinds of exchanges are the only thing that makes CNN watchable these days. What do you guys think?