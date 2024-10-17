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Black Trump supporter SHUTS UP hysterical Democrat during live tv brawl

There is nothing better than watching hysterical woke liberals lose their minds when they have to argue with a black conservative. It’s like something short circuits in their mind.

In the mind of a woke liberal if you are a minority should automatically be a democrat and if you aren’t then there must be something wrong with you and you’re some sort of traitor and all civility goes out the window!

Paris Dennard does a fantastic job of giving back what he gets and thats where this becomes HYSTERICAL!



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