A Brave young man TOLD OFF Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson during a community meeting over illegal migrants flooding the city and causing rampant issues for residents.

“We don’t want illegals in our community!!!” the man told the mayor. Johnson just had to sit there and take it.

Watch it right here:

The man continued to be brutally honest about the effects of migrants being housed in Chicago.

“We don’t want migrants terrorizing our own people!" he said. “And to have y’all up here saying we have to accept $70 million being given to them when we have black people who are struggling and need help, it’s a disgrace!!”

He explained that Trump’s electoral victory “represents something more than just him winning.”

“This is the end of ‘vote blue no matter who!’”

Watch the mayor’s horrified reaction here:

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Resurfaced: Trump CRASHES New Yorkers’ wedding - What happens next is unbelievable...

Watch what happens when Trump decides to crash a wedding at one of his New Jersey golf resorts and a family from Staten Island, NY is SHOCKED to see him.

This will make your day, watch below:

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