If you’re going to try and sneak in to a concert you probably shouldn’t do it when you are intoxicated, underage and carrying a fake ID.

Sadly these girls from Ohio State must have missed that class.

So they showed up to sneak in to a concert, intoxicated, underage, and carrying fake ID’s.

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

This honestly just gets better the longer you watch is as the reality hammer blows keep coming. Then they decided to act entitled (I guess they never got told “No” when they were kids.) and thats when the cuffs come out and the tears start to flow.

All the tears in the world aren’t going to save you ladies from your own stupidity. Have fun in the drunk tank and calling your parents to bail you out.

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