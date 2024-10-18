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Border Patrol agents TAKE OVER Trump rally, what happens next is unbelievable

It is no secret that immigration in the last 4 years is out of control. We now have violent drug gangs taking over buildings in American cities as their own private turf.

Border patrol has seen it first hand and have been forced to stand by and watch as the country has been invaded with the full support of the Biden/Harris administration.

Trump has never backed down from his stance on the border and as you can see, he not only has Border Patrol’s back, they know there is only one candidate who will let them do their jobs, and protect America’s borders!

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