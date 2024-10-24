Boxing legend Tommy Hearns TAKES OVER Trump rally, what happens next is unbelievable

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The mainstream polls say that “it’s neck and neck between Trump an Kamala.”

But can we just take a moment and look at a few things?

The betting markets have Trump approaching nearly double what Kamala has.

Mainstream press is having a complete meltdown almost hourly (have you noticed a lot less snide, patronizing comments in the media and they’ve switched to the “TRUMP IS LITERALLY SATAN” playbook?

And the real kicker. Look who supports Trump? His supporter base crosses race, gender, age. Tucker Carlson, JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr, are all of different political views and they are all backing Trump.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

And then you get to people who aren’t in politics. Dana White, Tommy Hearns and of course, Elon Musk.



At a certain point, you have to wonder why all these people, from all these different places, support one guy?



Who does Kamala have?



Bill Gates



Case closed 😏

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