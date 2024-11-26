A 16-year-old student SOUNDED OFF at woke administrators for female athletes being replaced with biologically male athletes on school teams, during a California school board meeting.

“These girl’s were silenced!!” the girl protested. Watch her full speech and the reaction to it below:

The woke administrators just had to sit there and take it!

“To see the athletic director turn around and tell my teammates that their shirts that say ‘save girls’ sports’ are comparable to a swastika, that is not okay!”

The student continued her unfiltered venting about how the school handled the situation. Listen to her teammates’ response when she finishes her speech. Nothing but cheers!

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Donald Trump would never be caught checking his watch during a military funeral.. cough, Biden. Watch for yourself how America’s bravest heroes respond to a candid greeting from Trump himself.

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