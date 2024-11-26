A 16-year-old student SOUNDED OFF at woke administrators for female athletes being replaced with biologically male athletes on school teams, during a California school board meeting.
“These girl’s were silenced!!” the girl protested. Watch her full speech and the reaction to it below:
The woke administrators just had to sit there and take it!
“To see the athletic director turn around and tell my teammates that their shirts that say ‘save girls’ sports’ are comparable to a swastika, that is not okay!”
The student continued her unfiltered venting about how the school handled the situation. Listen to her teammates’ response when she finishes her speech. Nothing but cheers!
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Never Forget: This is how Donald Trump HONORS our military heroes
Donald Trump would never be caught checking his watch during a military funeral.. cough, Biden. Watch for yourself how America’s bravest heroes respond to a candid greeting from Trump himself.
Yes, she is one of the bravest young women / young girls so far to stand up against this “Marxist Ideology”! Sadly young girls are not speaking out against what is common sense because they will be threatened or cancelled, etc. What is so important for people to understand is this, since Biden /Harris were installed into the Presidency they have implemented a “Marxist Ideology” platform of destruction! They are using this LGBTQ, transgender made up movement and this endless list of symbolism to divide people! Their goal is to separate people, divide us into little groups by using “Tribalism-Tactics”.
This allows them to control social groups easier, depending on what group you align with better.
Yes, so we’re easier to control and when you’re easier to control, you have less problems, less civil disorder discord, discourse. These “Marxist-Individuals” have infiltrated every one of our government agencies / institutions / higher education / including
Pre-Kindergarten! Yes my four year old grandson said to me “Pa, a boy can be a girl!” AYKM?
Needless to say he is no longer enrolled in this Pre-K program.
My point is this, “if people don’t believe this is happening” go to a school board meeting in your home district and see for yourself.
The Biden Harris Admin, all the bureaucrats, the Obama, hangover / leftovers and they are leftovers, “Dangerous-Leftovers” moldy to their core being, spoiled so badly they stink rotten, while pushing and pushing and shouting down young girls like this “Brave-Hearted” young girl in this video!
I applaud her parents as well as her, she is an amazing inspiration for all of our young adults and all ADULT Americans. Yes the “Adults of America Must Make A Stand!”
Being told to sit down and shut up so “Johnny 7’ tall” can “Spike” a volleyball at your head and knock your teeth out is what’s actually happening! This sad situation did actually happened in a Massachusetts High School,
I believe.
This is so pathetic and people need to stand up. Please don’t sit back, stand up and most of all, don’t accommodate “Johnny who wants to be called Sally!” By accommodating Johnny is like agreeing with Johnny. This is damaging and extremely dangerous!
Johnny will never be Sally period ! These people need serious Mental Health Help! And most of all, leave our kids alone! Every last one of them!
Talk about passion if you could hear me speaking right now you would hear my passion, my conviction and how dangerous I believe this “Marxist Ideology” is!
This current administration is and will continue to be shoving this down our throats whether they’re in power or not. This will not stop until we “Cut the Cancer Tumor” completely out / off!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
This young lady has more bravery, wisdom, and character than the members of the school board combined. In a society gone MAD she, and others who speak give me a glimmer of hope that our civilization can be saved.