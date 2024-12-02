One man TOOK A STAND after a new ordinance in Edison Township, New Jersey, prohibited the use of American flags, Constitutions, and other “props” during town meetings.

Even when the police come to drag the man out of the room, he does not back down! Watch the amazing patriotic moment right here:

“We all know why you want to ban the flag!!”

The man in the now viral video isn’t the only member of the community raising hell about the new rule.

"To consider the American flag and the Constitution a prop when someone raises it is an insult to what the flag is, what the flag stands for and what this country is," another resident, Maryann Hennessey, said at the council meeting where the new rules were approved, My Central New Jersey reports. "For you to consider the use of the American flag a prop is disgusting."

The ordinance also limits peoples’ speaking times from 6 minutes to 4 minutes.

What would you do if this was a rule at your community’s meetings?

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