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Myra T's avatar
Myra T
Oct 19

The student is asking him because he is running for office! Al-Sayed is a liar and twists the student’s words! Do not vote for this terrorist loving candidate!

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Edward Howell's avatar
Edward Howell
Oct 19

Al- Sayed will never disavow MB nor terrorist because is is part of the cabal himself He’s a wolf 🐺 in Sheep’s clothing

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