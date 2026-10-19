A young Michigan man confronted senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed during a campaign speech, asking him directly if he would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood amid reports of his families alleged ties to the terror-linked organization.

“I haven’t heard you disavow them!”

El-Sayed’s response says it all…

Click To Watch Video

Trump says quiet part out loud: France’s weak immigration policy led to riots

President Donald Trump said France’s current unrest stems entirely from immigration, not education or other factors, calling the situation “very sad” and warning the country faces a difficult recovery.

Trump said he warned President Macron during his first term to secure France’s borders, claiming the country has let in people who “don’t love” its culture, buildings, or art.

Trump added: France has “ruined” itself through its border policies but expressed hope the country could eventually recover.

Together with Kalshi

Will France declare a state of emergency amid nationwide riots?

If President Emmanuel Macron declares a state of emergency (état d’urgence), the government gains temporary, expanded civilian administrative and police powers to restrict certain freedoms and restore order, mainly for up to 12 days (extendable by Parliament).

Despite the ongoing violent and destructive, Macron has reportedly left the country after merely requesting riots cease during an address to the French people, Sunday.

Kalshi odds show only a 22% chance that he takes action by November 1st.

When will Macron finally take action to save France?

Get $25 in credit to trade on Kalshi after you sign up using our code “brawl” or by using our link.

Trade Now and Receive $25 to Start

Kalshi supports independent media like PolitiBrawl!

The Louvre closes as Paris unrest spreads to major tourist sites

The Louvre shut down Monday after protesters from the École du Louvre barricaded entrances, including the glass pyramid, in solidarity with nationwide demonstrations over cost-of-living concerns and police conduct, with no reopening time announced.

The closure adds to a chaotic stretch for Paris tourism following a weekend of riots that left hundreds of businesses damaged and nearly 2,400 people arrested, with the Eiffel Tower also recently closed for a full day amid a staff strike over working conditions.

Other major sites have faced disruptions too, including the Château de Versailles, which closed its interior in early October due to a power outage, while institutions like the Musée d’Orsay and Arc de Triomphe saw strike-related closures last year.

Treasury identifies $270M in suspected student aid fraud

The Treasury Department’s FinCEN flagged roughly $270 million in suspicious activity tied to possible fraud targeting federal student aid programs, referring the findings to federal investigators for further review.

The fraud reportedly involves schemes using stolen identities to create “ghost students” who fraudulently enroll to claim aid funds, a tactic FinCEN warned financial institutions about in July, noting it can also disadvantage legitimate students trying to enroll.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration won’t tolerate fraud exploiting government programs, citing broader efforts including recovering $175 million in erroneous payments to deceased individuals, sanctioning overseas scam networks, and expanding whistleblower tip programs with cash rewards.

Feds arrest dozens in California illegal voting crackdown

Federal authorities arrested roughly two dozen people under “Operation Protect the Vote,” targeting foreign nationals accused of fraudulently registering and, in some cases, voting in U.S. elections, including a Belizean national accused of voting in three election cycles and falsely claiming citizenship on his naturalization application.