NBC reporter Joe Kernen sounded off on Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren for making wildly false claims to his audience during a heated live interview on the cause of inflation.

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Warren claimed that the government is effectively blameless when it comes to inflation, and the private sector is at fault for “price gouging.”

“If you really want to help the middle class, if you really sincerely want to help people having trouble at the grocery store, it’s not price gouging that’s the issue!” Kernen snapped at Warren. “Why would you propose a flawed idea?”

Warren gave an example of an egg producer called Cal-Maine who she says raised their prices, increasing their profit margins by more than 700%. “That’s not just passing along costs!”

“Senator, that is sophistry!” Kernen fired back, calling her out for making a dishonest argument. “Can I tell you why that is misleading at best?” Kernen interrupted Warren who would not stop talking. “The interview is only going to be 6 minutes!”

“Avian Flu caused the destruction of 40 million eggs. (Cal-Maine) has 20% market share but they don’t control the market,” Kernen began, trying to give a basic economics lesson to the senator. He explained that oil prices, for example are set by supply and demand, governed by factors like availability and supply chain factors. The price of eggs is no different. “The reason that Cal-Maine made that money is because that’s what happened to the price!”

Watch Kernen tell off socialist Warren right to her face on live T.V., and give her the humiliating basic economics class she clearly skipped.

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Sen. Kennedy EXPLODES AT climate warrior who laughs at him during hearing

Senator John Kennedy goes SCORCHED EARTH on PhD climate warrior Scott Kelly for laughing at him in the middle of a congressional hearing.

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Kennedy grilled the panel of climate activists on how much money the United States will have to spend to be carbon-neutral by 2050. After not getting a single straight forward answer, he snapped.

"I can't tell you how many of these hearings I've been to and you say, 'well the world is coming to an end'. Alright, how much will it cost? 'Uh, uh, we don't know, we need to get back to you...' No fair-minded policy maker is going to embark on something that might cost a minimum of $200 billion,” he said. “And based on what I've read, that's low. I don't know why you just won't answer straight!"

Kelly interrupted, "It's a difficult question to answer because technology advances at different rates so-"

Kennedy yelled, "Of course it's difficult, that's what you're here for! You want us to just go start and worry about the cost later?! Come on professor, this isn't Cambridge! These are tax-payers paying for all of this!"

A smirking Kelly responded, "We need to make hard decisions now to-"

Kennedy lashed out, "Well how much will it cost?! Huh?! You don't even know!" Angrily pushing his microphone away.

Watch the heated exchange here:

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