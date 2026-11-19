Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Support Our Journalism

Outside the Hennepin County courthouse on November 16, protesters shouted “Lock them up!” as conservative investigative journalist James O’Keefe and commentator Cam Higby walked past a crowd of cameras.

Click To Watch Video

Inside, both men made their first court appearance on two felony counts each: identity theft and unlawful voting. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. They left without bail after the judge turned down prosecutors’ request to bar them from speaking to each other while preparing their defense.

The charges grew out of a legendary undercover sting during Minnesota’s August 11 primary.

Wearing disguises and using altered accents, O’Keefe, Higby, and their crew went into Minneapolis polling places to test the state’s vouching system, which lets a registered voter confirm the residence of up to eight unregistered people from the same precinct on Election Day.

In O’Keefe’s video, election workers confirmed the eight-person limit and told him he acts as “the ID” for the people he vouches for.

Click To Watch Video

According to O’Keefe’s criminal complaint, filed by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on October 28, he gave the names of real registered voters at Pratt Community School and Twin Cities International School without their permission, even confirming a birth date at one stop.

Higby’s complaint lays out a similar sequence. He provided a registered voter’s name and address at one site and started the vouching process at another before backing out when asked to sign an oath.

Neither man ever signed a voter affidavit or cast a ballot, a fact prosecutors acknowledge directly in the complaints.

What O’Keefe and Higby did was journalism that no mainstream media outlet was willing to do, not fraud. O’Keefe even said on X that his team had explicit instructions not to touch ballots or sign oaths. His attorney, Christopher Madel, described the prosecution as politically motivated, as Courthouse News covered from the hearing.

When O’Keefe and Higby return to court on January 13, 2027, their lawyers plan to push for dismissal. Either way this case illustrates shocking proof of something I’ve said for a long time.

Democrats in blue states care more about prosecuting their enemies, than the fraud their buddies commit right under their noses.