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BREAKING: Arizona democrat SHOCKS CNN reporter "I just voted for Trump..."

CNN is camped out in front of polling places to get immediate reactions from people who voted in the vital “Must Win” swing state of Arizona.



That probably seemed like a really good idea in a CNN news room, the actual reality on the ground….not so much. Ok thats an understatement, it turned in to a dumpster fire.

CLICK TO WATCH!

This latino voter walked out of the polling place, CNN approached him and could barely contain their laughter when they asked him why he voted for Trump. He then delivers the most caustic, and brutal takedown of the Biden/Harris administration over the last four years.

You almost have to feel sorry for CNN…..almost…..ok, not really. Not at all.

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