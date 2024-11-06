CLICK TO WATCH!

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 TRUMP WINS 2024 Election

That sound you can hear is MSNBC and CNN WAILING!

In a stunning rebuke of the Biden/ Harris agenda Donald Trump CRUSHED the 2024 election! Fox just called Pennsylvania for Trump!



-THIS POST HAS BEEN UPDATED TO ADD THE LIVESTREAM OF TRUMP’S SPEECH BELOW!- @ 02:30 11/06/2024

After they used every single dirty trick in the book to destroy their opponent it all counted for nothing.

Trump wins, Harris loses.

GOP Takes the Senate

Thats the ball game folks!!!!!

(Subscribe now for ALL the lib meltdowns that are happening!)

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s SubStack if you’re new and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!











