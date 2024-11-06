🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 TRUMP WINS 2024 Election
That sound you can hear is MSNBC and CNN WAILING!
In a stunning rebuke of the Biden/ Harris agenda Donald Trump CRUSHED the 2024 election! Fox just called Pennsylvania for Trump!
-THIS POST HAS BEEN UPDATED TO ADD THE LIVESTREAM OF TRUMP’S SPEECH BELOW!- @ 02:30 11/06/2024
After they used every single dirty trick in the book to destroy their opponent it all counted for nothing.
Trump wins, Harris loses.
Thats the ball game folks!!!!!
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Praise GOD! This is a victory for our nation! Now we must turn back to our Christian values 🙏🙏
Lord protect President Trump and his family from all evil and all harm!🙏🙏🙏