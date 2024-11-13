CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

President-Elect Trump just sat down for the first time with President Biden at the White House in the Oval office.

The difference between the two men was stark. Trump was assertive, in command, and magnanimous. Biden just looks beaten.

If I’m honest he almost looks relieved that this is very nearly all over and he won’t have to deal with this circus any more. Sitting side by side like this it becomes even clearer why Americans voted how they did in 2024.

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On one side we have a feeble old man who has trouble talking above a whisper and confuses Trump’s title and on the other you have America’s future. It also is the final nail in the coffin of all the lies that Biden’s handlers told everybody that he is completely in control and as sharp as a tack.

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

It’s no wonder that America has ended up in the state that it has with someone like Biden in charge. There is just simply no way that he was capable of holding the most stressful and complicated job in the world.

For four years, liberals screamed that “Trump is incapable of being President” and then blindly supported Biden without question. To see them sitting next to each other and speaking to the press shows just how much they lied.

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