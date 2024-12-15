Rep. Byron Donalds FIRED BACK at CNN’s George Stephanopoulos when mischaracterized Donald Trump’s intent to pardon January 6 participants who “assaulted police officers.”

“(Trump) said ‘if they’re innocent I will pardon them,’ They’ve all bee convicted. He said he would pardon those who assaulted police officers,” Stephanopoulos claimed.

“George, you just changed the soundbite! That’s not what he said,” Donalds returned fire.

Watch What Happens Next

Donalds continues to explain that if a January 6 participant was “beating up a police officer,” of course they would not be pardoned from their violent crime. But many who were convicted related to Jan 6 did NOT partake in any violence.

“But if you have people who were just walking through the capitol, which did occur on Jan 6,… then what he would do is not allow them to be held in jail with these massively increased charges!” Donalds insisted.

Donalds also argues that the same district attorney who was harsh on Jan 6ers just recently decided not to convict left-wing rioters at Union Station in Washington D.C. who clashed with police and set fires in protest of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit.

“They were defacing monuments at Union Square! We want to be fair with the justice system, we don’t want to be political with the justice system,” Donalds added.

Resurfaced: Vivek puts rude woke woman IN HER PLACE during tense Q&A moment

Watch Vivek Ramaswamy handle a very rude woman confronting him during a Q&A portion of his speech.

The woman takes the mic and begins personally insulting Ramaswamy directly to his face. What Vivek did next is pure GENIUS, and not many could have pulled this off as well as he did.

Watch Video