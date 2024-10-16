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Byron Donalds GOES OFF on CNN, this is how you deal with the fake news!

Byron Donalds wouldn’t take it from Dana Bash when she started peddling her little diatribe.

If theres one thing that has defined the last 8 years of American politics its that networks on the left increasingly will run anything if they can spin it to take a shot at Trump, or Republicans.

Almost any “interview” these days isn’t an interview, its deranged left wing anchors yelling falsehoods and the right wing guests have to swat them down and Byron Donalds is one of the best at it!



