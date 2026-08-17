GOP Rep. Byron Donalds clashed with a confrontational MS Now reporter, refusing to let the reporter cut him off and steamroll him each time he tried to interrupt his answer.

This is an absolute masterclass in how to handle the Fake News media!

Click To Watch Video

Together with American Hartford Gold

3 Ways A.I.’s Boom Could Bust Your Retirement

AI-driven job cuts, inflated tech stocks, and rising utility bills threaten your survival.

Experts in the tech and finance sectors both agree, AI will change the world. But here’s the rarely mentioned truth.

If you are in or near retirement, the unintended consequences of the AI boom could end up costing you dearly. There are three key factors that present major risks if your savings are tied to retirement funds such as a 401(k), IRA, or pension.

It starts in your 401(k). AI-linked companies now carry an estimated 36% of holdings in major indexes, leaving many 401(k)s overcommitted to this one sector. If those companies fall short of earnings projections at any point, retirement balances could fall fast.

Then there’s job risk. AI-driven layoffs accounted for over 54,000 job cuts in 2025 alone. Fewer high-paying jobs can mean weaker consumer spending, softer earnings, and more pressure on the stocks and dividends inside retirement accounts.

Third, may leave you paying higher utility costs as communities upgrade infrastructure to fuel the beast. It’s estimated, data centers nationwide use 400 million gallons of water per day to cool down the massive machinery that powers AI.

AI may be the future, but your life’s savings should not be forced to carry every risk it creates.

Download our 2026 Wealth Preservation Guide Now!

Get My Guide

“Depraved Freak”: ICE deports Virginia illegal immigrant convicted of abusing daughter

DHS announced ICE deported Marcelo Vasquez Reyna, a Mexican national convicted in March of a child abuse charge stemming from a 2018 incident involving his daughter, who was between 15 and 17 at the time. He was sentenced to five and a half years, with most of the term suspended, and had also faced attempted rape and abduction charges.

The deportation comes amid a string of high-profile crimes involving illegal immigrants in Virginia, including a Fairfax County incident where a man allegedly tried to disarm a police officer, and a separate case involving groping allegations at a Fairfax high school.

Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger has faced criticism over her immigration enforcement policies, including rescinding her predecessor’s order supporting ICE cooperation and ending local 287(g) agreements with the agency.

Trump welcomes lifeguard hero and SILENCES obnoxious CNN reporter during lively Oval Office meeting

Click To Watch Video

Newly released FBI files detail Swalwell’s encounters with suspected Chinese spy

FBI files released Monday show Eric Swalwell told investigators in a 2015 interview that he had “physical relations” with suspected Chinese operative Christine Fang on at least two occasions before his 2012 congressional election, including one encounter he said he barely remembers after taking Ambien.

The documents describe Fang, believed tied to China’s Ministry of State Security, as deeply embedded in Swalwell’s political operation — helping organize fundraisers, place an intern in his office, and repeatedly inviting him and his family to China.

Swalwell’s attorney, Sara Azari, called the release “old news” and accused the administration of using the investigation, which produced no charges, for political retaliation against her client, whose California gubernatorial campaign collapsed in April amid separate sexual assault allegations.

Abdul El-Sayed’s tax filings show use of “Gingrich-Edwards” loophole, accountants say

Michigan Democratic Socialist Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed’s financial disclosure shows he paid himself a $64,000 “salary” from his consulting LLC while taking $103,000 as a separate “member draw” — a structure accountants say is used to reduce Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes, the Washington Free Beacon reports.