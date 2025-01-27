Rep. Byron Donalds sparred with News Nation host Chris Cuomo over forced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion quotas in the job market and the government that he says have brought down performance standards across the board.

The debate was sparked by Trump’s executive order to close DEI offices across the federal government, leaving hundreds of federal workers jobless.

”If DEI isn’t forced as a focus, you will not have inclusion of minorities, regardless of foundation of merit, and that’s why it needs to be a point of emphasis,” Cuomo prompted Donalds.

“We’ve had diversity ideas, not just in the federal government, but in the private sector for decades,” Donalds said. “The ‘equity’ piece that was really introduced in the Biden-Harris administration at the federal level is the one that is the cause for concern because it ignores merit!”

“At the end of the day, everybody wants to make sure that people who are getting jobs are qualified to do them…” he added. Watch the debate below:

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President Trump's executive order to dismantle federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs has resulted in 395 government workers being placed on paid leave, a senior administration official said. The move also led to the cancellation of around $420 million in DEI-related contracts. The Department of Government Efficiency, under Elon Musk's leadership, announced these actions on X.

The order, signed on Trump's inauguration day, mandates the closure of all DEI offices by the end of Wednesday, with workers in those roles being put on immediate paid leave. The Office of Personnel Management directed agencies to remove DEI-related websites, cancel training sessions, and terminate contracts.

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Resurfaced: Vivek CONFRONTS heckler to his face, what happens next is unbelievable

Vivek Ramaswamy did something completely unexpected when he noticed a leftist protester standing outside his speech venue.

“Hey, you don’t have to be outside, you’re allowed in!” Vivek told the young protester who was standing with a sign.

He couldn’t believe what Vivek did next:

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