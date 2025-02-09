GOP Rep. Byron Donalds told a woke CNN interviewer the blunt truth about President Donald Trump’s plan to “find the rot” in the FBI and remove it immediately.
The CNN host pressed Donalds about Trump’s plan to fire January 6 prosecutors, especially the rank and file agents who were merely following orders from hire-ups, “Why should they be given their walking papers?!!”
Donalds clearly explained that this has been Trump’s goal from the start, ”Trump talked about this, that he was going to clean out the rot that is in the Department of Justice, in the FBI, and so this is the beginning of that process.”
“The political brass, to your point, is where a lot of these decisions were made,” Donalds agrees, explaining that the rank and file agents will fall under a seperate protocol for review. “But you have to start somewhere!”
“These institutions have been rotting and been getting off of their core mission, especially over the last 4 years, but we can go as far back as the Obama administration!” Donalds added.
Watch the tense back-and-forth right here:
Trump says he won’t deport Prince Harry: “He’s got enough problems with his wife…”
President Donald Trump has reportedly ruled out deporting Prince Harry, while taking a savage jab at his infamous wife Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry’s immigration status has come into question due to his admission of drug use in his memoir. Trump told the New York Post in a statement that he’s got bigger things to worry about than deporting the British royal.
“I don’t want to do that,” Trump said. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
The statement comes amid legal battles involving Prince Harry, who is challenging the U.S. Homeland Security's decision not to release his immigration records. Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelics, potentially affecting his visa status under U.S. law.
Trump's comments also follow his previous criticism of the couple during his presidency, where he labeled them "very disrespectful" after they publicly criticized the royal family.
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MAGA veteran HUMILIATES Dem Jamie Raskin in front of congress, everyone laughs in his face…
Military veteran and GOP Rep. William Timmons exposed Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin for cooking up an elaborate lie about Trump’s business dealings to avert attention from the Biden crime family.
This was pure genius…
Trump is going to find the rot and remove it? This is the same guy who failed SPECTACULARLY at running casinos, but now he's just the guy to streamline a government agency? SERIOUSLY???
The corruption at the FBI was systemic. They included anyone that was protesting at an abortion clinic and even parents who were opposing their children being indoctrinated in our public schools on their "domestic terrorist" lists. As for J6; the FBI used 5,000 agents over 4 years to hunt down and prosecute anyone that entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 instead of hunting down the murderers and rapists and potential terrorists that Biden let into our country.
It's a staggering display of fascism by Biden/Harris and Garland to weaponize the DOJ and the FBI against the political opposition. In fact, the Supreme Court ruled that the "obstruction" charges the FBI used on the 1561 American citizens they arrested after Jan. 6 were illegal felony charges. "Up" charges to force the defendants to plead guilty or go bankrupt trying to fight the unlimited funding of the Federal prosecutors. Thank God that Trump pardoned them all. Even those relative few that fought with police have already served years in prison. Of course, we all remember the BLM and ANTIFA riots of 2020 (that the Democrats supported) with billions of dollars of damage across dozens of cities, thousands of police officers injured and two dozen people killed. Only a handful of people were ever charged in the months-long crime spree.
Now begins the long road back to equal justice in America and rebuilding all of our "three letter" agencies that the Democrats have completely corrupted. I know Trump says that "success" will be his retribution. But the truth is that the fact that he didn't prosecute Hillary in 2016 for her illegal funding of the "fake" dossier probably emboldened Biden and the Democrats to increase their persecution and prosecution of Trump and his supporters. Trump must unleash Bondi and Patel and others to prosecute all who were at the center of Biden's criminalization of the DOJ and the FBI. If not, then he can never restore the "rule of law" in America.