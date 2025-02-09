GOP Rep. Byron Donalds told a woke CNN interviewer the blunt truth about President Donald Trump’s plan to “find the rot” in the FBI and remove it immediately.

Watch Video

The CNN host pressed Donalds about Trump’s plan to fire January 6 prosecutors, especially the rank and file agents who were merely following orders from hire-ups, “Why should they be given their walking papers?!!”

Donalds clearly explained that this has been Trump’s goal from the start, ”Trump talked about this, that he was going to clean out the rot that is in the Department of Justice, in the FBI, and so this is the beginning of that process.”

“The political brass, to your point, is where a lot of these decisions were made,” Donalds agrees, explaining that the rank and file agents will fall under a seperate protocol for review. “But you have to start somewhere!”

“These institutions have been rotting and been getting off of their core mission, especially over the last 4 years, but we can go as far back as the Obama administration!” Donalds added.

Watch the tense back-and-forth right here:

Watch Video

Trump says he won’t deport Prince Harry: “He’s got enough problems with his wife…”

President Donald Trump has reportedly ruled out deporting Prince Harry, while taking a savage jab at his infamous wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s immigration status has come into question due to his admission of drug use in his memoir. Trump told the New York Post in a statement that he’s got bigger things to worry about than deporting the British royal.

“I don’t want to do that,” Trump said. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

The statement comes amid legal battles involving Prince Harry, who is challenging the U.S. Homeland Security's decision not to release his immigration records. Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelics, potentially affecting his visa status under U.S. law.

Trump's comments also follow his previous criticism of the couple during his presidency, where he labeled them "very disrespectful" after they publicly criticized the royal family.

Presented By 4PAtriots

The Truth About The Coming Food Crisis

This might be your only warning. According to official reports, dangerous global events have reached America, putting the entire nation in harm's way.

Despite this imminent crisis, mainstream media remains silent. And our own government ignores dire warnings of industry experts like fourth-generation American farmers who warn:

“Food shortages are coming.”

As a result of this crisis, survival food is more important than ever.

If you don't take action or if you stockpile the wrong foods, you could be setting your family up to go hungry in a time of crisis.

Well, no need to worry anymore.

Obviously, waiting for the government to give me a handout in a disaster just wasn't an option for me. And I was completely turned off by the crazy high cost of survival food sold by some companies.

That's why I ordered and got my very own stockpile of these best-selling Survival Food Kits.

When you secure your own food stockpile, you will have the peace of mind and security knowing that when a crisis hits... You will be able to calmly reassure your family that they're safe and they will have plenty to eat.

Click here to secure your own stockpile of these best-selling survival food kits while you still can.

When a crisis hits, the masses begin to panic, and grocery stores are wiped out.It quickly becomes every man for himself. Don't make the mistake of waiting until it is too late.

Stock up now on these survival food kits while you can.

Stock Up Now

MAGA veteran HUMILIATES Dem Jamie Raskin in front of congress, everyone laughs in his face…

Military veteran and GOP Rep. William Timmons exposed Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin for cooking up an elaborate lie about Trump’s business dealings to avert attention from the Biden crime family.

This was pure genius…

Watch Video