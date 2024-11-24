Rep. Byron Donalds fired back at a CNN reporter who challenged Donald Trump’s lack of a black cabinet member pick thus far.

Byron’s response is just perfect! Watch below:

Leave it to the democrat media elites to judge people on the color of their skin. But Donalds set the record straight about the REAL diversity of Trump’s cabinet selections.

“Donald Trump’s cabinet is about people who are going to implement his agenda,” Donalds argued. “You have Susie Wiles, the first woman ever to have served as Chief of Staff. You have Marco Rubio, a Cuban American who is going to serve as Secretary of State. You have Tulsi Gabbard who’s gonna be at DNI.”

Donalds reminded the interviewer that there are still many slots yet to be filled.

Watch the rest of the debate right here!

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