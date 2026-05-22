GOP Rep. Byron Donalds called out a Fake News CNN reporter during a tense live interview for making false claims about rising oil prices as well as President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund meant to compensate victims of political lawfare.

“You are conflating issues!” Donalds sounded off at the reporter. “Let’s be very clear! The fault lies with the Iranian regime, not with the President!!”

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Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Director of National Intelligence to support husband battling rare bone cancer

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard notified President Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting Friday she’s resigning effective June 30 to support her husband Abraham through his battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” writing in her resignation, “At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.” Gabbard said Abraham has been her “rock throughout our eleven years of marriage” including during her East Africa Joint Special Operations deployment and multiple political campaigns, adding “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

Markwayne Mullin wants to shut down sanctuary city airport customs processing, Sean Duffy pushes back

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin proposed halting customs processing at “sanctuary city” airports in New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco that refuse cooperating with Trump immigration enforcement.

Downstream effects: Airlines for America, the largest US industry trade group, warned “Reducing CBP staffing at major airports would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travelers and the flow of international cargo,” while US Travel Association urged governments to “promote the free and efficient flow of legitimate travelers.”

Transportation Secretary Duffy rejects proposal at House Budget Committee hearing: Cabinet official Sean Duffy dismissed the suggestion Thursday saying “We have people from around the world and around the country that need to be able to fly into all different kinds of places. We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics,” despite around 50 million international travelers landing at New York City’s three main airports alone in 2025.

New federal rule closes major green card loophole, requires foreigners to apply from home country instead of U.S.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Friday that foreigners in America on temporary work, tourism or student visas must return to their home countries to apply for green cards, closing a major loophole that enabled illegal immigration as many migrants stayed after being denied permanent residency, forcing federal authorities to hunt them down for deportation. USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler said the move shows America is “returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly,” adding “When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the U.S. illegally after being denied residency.”

Policy shift frees USCIS resources for crime victim visas, naturalization applications: Kahler said temporary visitors shouldn’t use their stay as “the first step” toward obtaining green cards, with the change allowing most cases to be handled by State Department consular offices abroad while freeing “limited USCIS resources to focus on processing other cases that fall under its purview, including visas for victims of violent crime and human trafficking, naturalization applications, and other priorities.” Some immigrants will receive exemptions if there are “extraordinary circumstances” in their case.