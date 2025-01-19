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Can Trump Tear Down the Anglo-American Establishment?

By Richie McGinniss

Cheers, my compatriots! We are on the eve of America’s second chance. Ever since its inception America has been pulled in one of two directions: internationalism and isolationism.

The former has been hopelessly polluted by globalist oligarchs who care more about making their shareholders and their cross-border companies rich than looking after their employees or creating American jobs.

The latter has scarcely appeared on a major political platform in the last 100 years.

Pssst, I’m gonna let you in on a little secret: the international order that America inherited was conquered by the Red Coats, and the bogus borders in the Middle East that the American people have been coerced into enforcing were drawn up by the Brits and the Froggies with the express intention of dividing and conquering the region, rather than creating harmonious and self-sustaining nation states. For those who claim that Israel really runs the United States, I would ask them who was instrumental in creating the state of Israel in the first place? HINT: It was the Brits!

Obama promised to look after the average American and reinvent the way that America projected its power abroad (SPOILER: he perpetuated the Neocon foreign policy but did it by exploding adversaries with remote-controlled drones). In fact, Obama turned out to be another smooth-talking politician who promised reform but mostly just kept the gravy train chugging along the same tracks. Trump promised to change this train's course. In my humble opinion, Obama failed. But it remains to be seen if Trump will succeed in his second, non-consecutive term. And it all comes down to one thing: does our President serve We The People, or They The Corporations? Let’s take a walk down memory lane…

The night before Inauguration in 2009, I was a 19-year-old with a booze-numbed-skull that was full of idealism and devoid of real-world experience. I was studying intensive Arabic at Georgetown five days per week with an hour of class and an hour of homework per day. I was excited by Obama’s 2008 Washington Post op-ed in which he promised to pull the troops out of Iraq by 2010. “We can safely redeploy our combat brigades at a pace that would remove them in 16 months. That would be the summer of 2010 two years from now, and more than seven years after the war began.”

When I exited Harbin Hall, the same dorm where Bill Clinton and my dad lived, the weather was well below freezing. But as a cocksure teenager I wore only a cotton hoodie and a hockey jacket, I figured the beer blanket would keep me plenty warm. I was right initially, but I forgot that a beer blanket can quickly disintegrate without more booze.

Long story short my buddies and I decided to go straight to the National Mall from a house party at 2 AM. I recall topping off a half-full bottle of Grey Goose with keg beer. I also recall upchucking some of that into a planter on the walk to the Mall. I recall losing my friends and becoming violently hungover with an empty bottle of Goose, no cell service, and packed shoulder to shoulder beneath the Obelisk of Washington.

All I wanted to do was eat something and sleep. I fought against hundreds of thousands of people entering the mall and by the time I returned from the arduous climb back up to the hills of Georgetown, I passed out right as Obama placed his hand on the Bible. The entire experience was a living metaphor for how my youthful vigor turned to cold cynicism as I studied and worked in DC media over Obama’s two terms. To keep things brief, I’m still stuck in DC and Obama didn’t change shit.

Quick intermission…

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On the heels of the Great Recession of 2008, Obama ended up bailing out the banks. He didn’t pull the troops out of Iraq by 2010 as promised. He and Hillary Clinton’s State Department also used a NATO-imposed no-fly zone to depose Qaddafi from Libya. At the time the country had the second highest per capita income in Africa. Within a year there were slave markets run by Islamists. This was the same year that I graduated without honors from college with a major in Middle Eastern History and a minor in Arabic in 2012. I studied and lived in the Middle East hoping that Obama would usher in a new era in the region, but by the time I graduated it was becoming increasingly clear that Obama was changing exactly diddly squat. I decided to work in American media instead.

Then I watched the Syrian Civil war devolve into chaos: Obama let Assad cross his red line and sat cross legged while allies like Saudi Arabia and Qatar funded opposition to Assad’s Iranian/Russian backed regime via radical Islamist groups like Jabhat Al-Nusra, the later iterations of which would become known as the Islamic State. Oh! And Obamacare was way short of the universal healthcare plan that he called for in 2007. Instead we got Obamacare, which amounted to a payout for insurance companies paid for by the youngest rather than the richest Americans. The Multinational Banksters, the Military and Medical Industrial complexes had a great eight years under Obama. The average American did not.

Fifty years before Obama’s Inauguration, my dad took a two semester class taught by the famous professor, Carroll Quigley. Bill Clinton took this same class two years before my dad. After WWII, Quigley wrote a book called The Anglo American Establishment, but requested that it not be published until after he died. Why? Because the book outlined how secret organizations like the Milner Group, and the Rhodes Trust–later evolved into groups like the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) and the Bilderberg Group–controlled American affairs from outside its borders. Other iterations of such groups include but are not limited to the World Economic Forum, the G20, and NATO.

Quigley outlined precisely how these groups gained influence in The White House, the Halls of Congress, and the American media establishment. Though the book was written 75 years ago, the principles still hold true. Take a look at how many members of the CFR have served in previous Presidential Cabinets for a peek into how influential this organization is.

At the conclusion of his speech where he accepted the nomination for the Democratic nominee for President in 1992, Clinton invoked his favorite professor, “As a teenager I heard John Kennedy's summons to citizenship and then as a student at Georgetown I heard that call clarified by a professor named Carroll Quigley who said to us that America was the greatest nation in history because our people people had always believed in two things that tomorrow can be better than today and that every one of us has a personal moral responsibility to make it so.”

After his election, Clinton perpetuated the Bush-era policies of free trade that sold the American workers’ jobs across borders when he oversaw the implementation the Bush-sponsored NAFTA agreement in 1994, then brought America under the umbrella of the World Trade Organization: an organization that was supposed to create a wealthy and harmonious global community by, among other things, opening up trade with China. The result was anything but, and while Slick Willy Clinton made tens of millions of dollars the American worker got screwed.

In fact, Quigely warned us about this in publisher’s note on the first page of The Anglo-American Establishment:

Again to keep things short: ever since America became the world’s preeminent superpower, the special interests have done more to control foreign and economic policies than the American citizens who went to the polls.

I experienced a similar dissatisfaction with Trump’s first term, mostly because of how it ended: A pandemic that apparently gave governors around the country the right to lock down businesses while Amazon nearly doubled its revenue and Jeff Bezos’s wealth skyrocketed to make him the richest man in the world by 2021. Like it or not, Trump fast-tracked the vaccine and printed Covid relief money like it was going out of style. That money did little to alleviate the suffering of shuttered businesses and resulted in billions of dollars of fraud.

For many reasons we don’t have time to get into, Trump left office without the big, beautiful wall completed. When I went to the border in March of 2021, I witnessed thousands of migrants entering through the gaps in uncompleted sections of the wall. When I asked at least four scores of them why they decided to make the arduous trip to our southern border, nearly every one stated that they came because Trump was gone and they knew that Biden was going to let them in.

Were it not for such a disastrous last four years under Biden, perhaps there would not be the opportunity for actual change presented before us today. When I enrolled in Georgetown, my anti-war, pro-free speech stances as well as my skepticism towards big pharmaceutical companies was what I thought made me left wing. The paradigm shift is clearly upon us because apparently by 2025 those positions make me “far right”.

Though I would contest that my political ideations place me in any political box under the current definitions 2,025 years after the birth of Christ, I remain cautiously optimistic that Trump can buck the New World Order that favors international banks and neverending wars over the interests of the American, who just wants to eat and be financially, legally, and spiritually free.