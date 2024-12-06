Candace Owens clashed with mega-woke Youtuber ‘Destiny,’ who tried calling her a liar to her face… HUGE mistake dude!

Watch the tense moment below:

During their debate, Candace begins to explain how she needed to take out substantial student loans to afford college, adding that she came from “a poor family” and her parents could not afford to financially cover her tuition.

“Why would you need to take out student loans if you came from a poor family,” Destiny countered. “Did you just lie?”

Candace, confused by the bizarre accusation, continues to explain herself until Destiny goes too far… Watch what she does next:

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Whoopi Goldberg has a MELTDOWN when Charlamagne calls out her CRAP live on air

Whoopi Goldberg LOST IT live on air when her guest suggested that Joe Biden straight-up lied to the American people about not pardoning his son Hunter for his various degenerate crimes.

What happens next is unbelievable… Watch below:

”Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time, they act so self righteous,” ‘The View’ guest Charlemagne said to the panel.

He further explains that Biden, in an effort to appear superior to Donald Trump, claimed he would no pardon his son to prove that “no one is above the law,” a message that the democrats “were running on” on the time.

“He didn’t have the volunteer that lie!” Charlemagne continued.

That’s when Whoopi gets triggered… “I’m gonna stop you for a second! You don’t know it was a lie,” she snapped.

Watch her try to defend Biden’s CLEAR hypocrisy below:

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GOP lawmaker SHUTS DOWN self-righteous MSNBC reporter for claiming Trump cabinet picks are “unqualified”

Republican Senator Bill Hagerty fired back at MSNBC’s Kristen Welker when she claimed that Trump’s cabinet picks are unqualified for their selected roles.

Welker sited Bill Barr’s warning against Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, which characterized him as unexperienced.

Hagerty gives an absolutely SAVAGE comeback:

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