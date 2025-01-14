Candace Owens fired back at liberal media hack Marc Lamont-Hill for defending the legitimacy of transgender “women” during their debate on the Piers Morgan show.

“Trans women are absolutely not women!” Candace said bluntly.

”You can play Halloween, you can put lipstick on a pig, and it is still just Halloween,” she added.

After insisting that trans women were in fact women, Lamont-Hill brushed off the issue, claiming “I don’t think anyone is voting for president based on this issue.”

Candace returned that many do consider the issue a priority, especially mothers.

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A Trump campaign ad striking at the core of the trans issue was considered one of the most controversial and effective ads of the election. In the ad, a clip of Kamala Harris supporting sex change surgeries for prison inmates is show, followed by the line “She is for they/them, Trump is for you.”

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Presented by Goldco

Could Musk Be Eyeing Silver?

Elon Musk knows how to spot opportunities. He sees the trends. The patterns. The moments others miss. And now, some experts suggest silver might be in his sights.

Here’s what’s happening: Silver demand is surging, driven by tech and clean energy innovation. Supply chains are tightening, creating scarcity that could reshape markets.

Some believe silver could become critical to industries Musk already leads. But if silver is the next big move, what does that mean for your savings

There’s a story unfolding here. One you don’t want to miss. So if you’re interested in that? Get your free guide here.

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Scott Jennings CALLS OUT his CNN cohost for LYING about Joe Biden’s mental fitness for YEARS!

CNN Republican Scott Jennings went totally off script to call out his network colleagues who have been doing the bidding of the DNC and protecting Joe Biden’s image while he fell into a senile state.

“When is there going to be accountability for the people who did that?!!” Jennings asked the democrats att he table.

Watch them visibly PANIC at the abrupt question:

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RUDY GIULIANI HAS JOINED POLITIBRAWL!

The corrupt DOJ under the Biden Administration has pursued him through the courts and leveled a $150 MILLION dollar judgement against him. These DC tyrants have ruined Rudy Giuliani’s life for the crime of exercising his First Amendment rights.

They have taken nearly everything from him.

Now, Rudy Giuliani is joining PolitiBrawl as an exclusive contributor publishing premium content only for the PolitiBrawl Premium Audience!

As a paid subscriber to PolitiBrawl you will get Mayor Giuliani’s:

- Twice-weekly op-eds that appear exclusively on PolitiBrawl's Premium Substack.

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Freedom of speech is our God given right.

It is why PolitiBrawl exists.

We ask you to join us and support those Americans who will never be silenced.