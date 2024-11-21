The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur EXPLODED at a left wing professor whopredicted with great confidence that Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election… What a clown.

Watch Cenk put this guy in his place!

The humiliated professor is historian Allan Lichtman, who regularly makes predictions about the presidential elections and is famous for usually being correct, except for a few times.

“Look, I debated Professor Lichtman before. I told him his theories about the keys are absurd. I was right. He was wrong. I said he’d lose his keys,” Uygur said.

“No, you were not right, and I was not wrong!” Lichtman interjected. “And that’s a cheap shot. And I will not stand for it.”

Cenk proceeds to call the Litchman a “loser” when he claims Cenk is committing “blasphemy.”

“Blasphemy against who?! Are you Jesus Christ? You LOSER!!!” Cenk shouted.

Watch the full live brawl here:

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